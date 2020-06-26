Two women leaders injured in scuffle between CPI (M) and Congress members in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson and opposition leader were injured in a scuffle here at the council hall of the municipality on Friday.

WR Heeba, municipality chairperson, and S Lalitha, UDF leader, sustained the injuries in a one-on-one scuffle.

The municipality had a council meeting which the UDF councillors boycotted. Instead, the opposition continued the week long protests outside the municipality office alleging misappropriation of funds and mismanagement of COVID containment efforts by the ruling side. However, once the council meeting was concluded, the UDF leaders marched into the hall leading to the confrontation.

Since she sustained an injury near her eye, Heeba is now being moved to Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram for treatment.

Meanwhile opposition councillor Gramam Praveen said that Lalitha is also severely injured and is being moved to Govt Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram with chest pain and symptoms of concussion like vomitting.

With party workers from both the ruling CPI (M) and Congress which leads the UDF camp in a standoff outside the municipality office, more police forces have been deployed in the area.