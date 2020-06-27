60-79 age group most vulnerable to Covid-19, show stats

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the time of Covid-19, remaining cautious has become the key. In the case of Kerala, it will have to remain extra vigilant due to its sizeable population above the age of 60 years and with comorbidities. Though the state is enforcing measures like reverse quarantine for them, agencies like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have repeatedly stressed the need for making “special efforts” to protect and treat the vulnerable.

According to ICMR, the people to be watched out for are those between 60 and 79 years as they are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 and have high mortality rate.“The ICMR’s warning is not unfounded. Of the 22 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state, 15 belonged to the 60-79 age group. Also, comorbidities had a major role to play in worsening their condition and eventually their death. The key is to implement reverse quarantine in letter and spirit and ensure intensive awareness campaign among the elderly,” said a health department official.

In two separate reports published by the ICMR, it has said coronavirus patients with heart ailments have almost 10 per cent mortality rate and those with diabetes have a mortality rate of seven per cent.“Looking at the age distribution of those who succumbed to Covid-19 (at the national level), those aged less than 45 years made up for 14 per cent; between 45 and 60 years accounted for 34.8 per cent; and 51.2 percent fell in the category of more than 60 years... and those with comorbidities formed 78 per cent,” reads an excerpt of the ICMR report.

Dr Bipin Gopal, state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases and elderly care, said, “More than 70 per cent of the senior citizens are living with one or more comorbidities, which further adversely affect their immunity levels making them more vulnerable to infections like Covid-19.”

As per statistics, so far in the state, 164 persons belonging to the 60-69 age group were infected, 28 persons in the 70-79, 16 in the 80-89, while only one was infected in the 90-100 age group. According to ICMR, among those in the 60-70 age group, the comorbid illness that resulted in fatality was cardiovascular disease; in the 70-80, it was diabetes mellitus; and chronic respiratory disease, systemic hypertension and cancer were the comorbidities that resulted in death for those above 80 years.