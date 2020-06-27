Govt okays funds for Norka office renovation, pravasi meets

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Strange as it might sound, the state government has sanctioned funds to NORKA-Roots to renovate its offices, conduct pravasi meets and engage private agencies for NORKA Business Facilitation Centre (NBFC) at a time when Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) are flying back home in their thousands due to the Covid pandemic. Besides, the move comes amid the state suffering a severe financial crunch. Surprisingly, the decision to allocate `80 lakh for consultancy services to implement the NBFC has been taken when the state has already engaged KPMG as consultants for the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ project aimed at attracting investment to the state.

The government orders sanctioning fund utilisation for the projects with an outlay of around `3.5 crore have been issued this month. Of the five orders issued so far in June 2020, three of them — issued on June 2, June 5 and June 8 — have been specifically meant for sanctioning `3.5 crore for appointing consultants, organising pravasi sangamams, renovation of head office to set up offices in Kolkata and Hyderabad and staging publicity campaigns.

The other two orders are for sanctioning money to meet the travel expenses of Malayalis who are currently in quarantine in other states after being deported from other countries and also to renew insurance of a vehicle used by NORKA-Roots for an amount of `3,471. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, CEO, K,NORKA-Roots, said there is nothing controversial about this as these orders are just administrative sanction for the fund allocated in the last budget. “The decision regarding fund allocation had been taken before the Covid outbreak. Moreover, the orders are just administrative sanction and we have not spent any money in this regard so far,” he said.

K M Basheer, president, Malabar Development Forum, said, “The government should utilise the fund for providing immediate relief to the needy among the NRKs who have been forced to return following job loss due to Covid-induced crisis. A sizeable part of the fund is being diverted for various unwarranted programmes. We are facing a major crisis and what’s the urgency in conducting pravasi meets,” he said. Sreekumar K, an NRK who returned from Abu Dhabi, said how can the government allocate funds for pravasi meets when the government itself is pitching for strict social distancing norms by banning public events and gatherings.