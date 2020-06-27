STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt okays funds for Norka office renovation, pravasi meets

The government orders sanctioning fund utilisation for the projects with an outlay of around `3.5 crore have been issued this month.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By  Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Strange as it might sound, the state government has sanctioned funds to NORKA-Roots to renovate its offices, conduct pravasi meets and engage private agencies for NORKA Business Facilitation Centre (NBFC) at a time when Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) are flying back home in their thousands due to the Covid pandemic. Besides, the move comes amid the state suffering a severe financial crunch. Surprisingly, the decision to allocate `80 lakh for consultancy services to implement the NBFC has been taken when the state has already engaged KPMG as consultants for the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ project aimed at attracting investment to the state.

The government orders sanctioning fund utilisation for the projects with an outlay of around `3.5 crore have been issued this month. Of the five orders issued so far in June 2020, three of  them — issued on June 2, June 5 and June 8 — have been specifically meant for sanctioning  `3.5 crore for appointing consultants, organising  pravasi sangamams, renovation of head office to set up offices in Kolkata and Hyderabad and staging publicity campaigns.

The other two orders are for sanctioning money to meet the travel expenses of Malayalis who are currently in quarantine in other states after being deported from other countries and also to renew insurance of a vehicle used by NORKA-Roots for an amount of `3,471. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, CEO, K,NORKA-Roots, said there is nothing controversial about this as these orders are just administrative sanction for the fund allocated in the last budget. “The decision regarding fund allocation had been taken before the Covid outbreak. Moreover, the orders are just administrative sanction and we have not spent any money in this regard so far,” he said.

K M Basheer,  president, Malabar Development Forum,  said, “The government should utilise the fund for providing immediate relief to the needy among the NRKs who have been forced to return following job loss due to Covid-induced crisis. A sizeable part of the fund is being diverted for various unwarranted programmes. We are facing a major crisis and what’s  the urgency in conducting pravasi meets,” he said. Sreekumar K, an NRK who returned from Abu Dhabi, said how can the government allocate funds for pravasi meets when the government itself is pitching for strict social distancing norms by banning public events and gatherings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp