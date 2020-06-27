Kerala indulging in low-grade PR work: K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is indulging in ‘low-grade PR work’ by selectively leaking only one of the two letters sent by the Centre on the return of expatriates, BJP state president K Surendran has alleged. “The LDF government had initially demanded conducting Covid tests on expats. However, the Centre said it was impractical to follow separate guidelines for each state,” Surendran told reporters.The Centre accepted only the revised guideline of the government which prescribed wearing of N95 mask, face shield and hand gloves.

The MEA Secretary’s letter was in response to these less-stringent guidelines. “Let the state government show the decency to release both the letters written by the Centre,” Surendran demanded. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan was raising foolish demands such as bringing back all Covid-19 positive patients in one aircraft.Frequent attacks on Union Minister V Muraleedharan by state ministers and CPM leaders were aimed at covering up the conceited actions of the chief minister, Surendran said.