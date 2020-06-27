STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready to bring back students: Centre to HC

The submission was made when a petition seeking a directive to sanction examination centres in Gulf countries came up for hearing.

Published: 27th June 2020

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it is ready to bring back students in Gulf countries who have registered for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) under the Vande Bharat Mission. The decision will help the students to write the test scheduled on July 26, if they submit proper applications to their respective embassies for the travel.

The submission was made when a petition seeking a directive to sanction examination centres in Gulf countries came up for hearing.The court had asked the Centre to inform it about the possibility of bringing back students to write the exam when the counsel for National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India said it would not be possible to allot examination centres abroad, including in Gulf countries, for NEET. 

