Situation alarming in Kottayam after private hospital staffer gets infected

KOTTAYAM: The concerns over a 70-year-old man hailing from Pallickathodu testing positive for Covid-19 pandemic without a known source of infection on Wednesday appears to be escalating after his 24-year-old daughter-in-law tested positive on Friday.Since the woman was working as a cashier in a private hospital in Ponkunnam, the health department authorities’ primary assessment is that the septuagenarian got infected from his daughter in-law.

At the same time, the woman also got infected from an unknown source as she does not have any travel history or close contact with any Covid positive persons, making the situation more alarming. As per available inputs, she had consulted a doctor in the same hospital for fever and was on leave for the past one week. Following this, health authorities have started preparing a contact list of the woman, including the doctor, whom she had consulted.

As she worked as cashier at the hospital, preparing a list of her primary contacts appears to be a daunting task for the health officials. “It is obviously a difficult task. However, we have already initiated steps in this regard. A detailed investigation is needed as she might have come in contact with several persons who visited the hospital,” said an official.

At the same time, two doctors and as many as 10 staff members, including nurses, in a private hospital in Thellakom were directed to undergo home quarantine after the 70-year-old man, who is also a cancer patient, visited the Ophthalmology and Oncology departments in the hospital. He was detected with the virus infection in a precautionary Covid test, which was conducted in the hospital prior to undergoing a cataract surgery.

Contact tracing on

District Collector M Anjana said the district administration has taken a serious note of the development and started a contact tracing process. “Presently, there is no need to panic. As per information available, the family had contacts with a Bengaluru returnee and test result of the person is awaited. If the result turns positive, we will get the exact source of infection and can act accordingly,” she said.