STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Situation alarming in Kottayam after private hospital staffer gets infected

As she worked as cashier at the hospital, preparing a list of her primary contacts appears to be a daunting task for the health officials.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The concerns over a 70-year-old man hailing from Pallickathodu testing positive for Covid-19 pandemic without a known source of infection on Wednesday appears to be escalating after his 24-year-old daughter-in-law tested positive on Friday.Since the woman was working as a cashier in a private hospital in Ponkunnam, the health department authorities’ primary assessment is that the septuagenarian got infected from his daughter in-law.

At the same time, the woman also got infected from an unknown source as she does not have any travel history or close contact with any Covid positive persons, making the situation more alarming. As per  available inputs, she had consulted a doctor in the same hospital for fever and was on leave for the past one week. Following this, health authorities have started preparing a contact list of the woman, including the doctor, whom she had consulted.

As she worked as cashier at the hospital, preparing a list of her primary contacts appears to be a daunting task for the health officials. “It is obviously a difficult task. However, we have already initiated steps in this regard. A detailed investigation is needed as she might have come in contact with several persons who visited the hospital,” said an official.

At the same time, two doctors and as many as 10 staff members, including nurses, in a private hospital in Thellakom were directed to undergo home quarantine after the 70-year-old man, who is also a cancer patient, visited the Ophthalmology and Oncology departments in the hospital. He was detected with the virus infection in a precautionary Covid test, which was conducted in the hospital prior to undergoing a cataract surgery.

Contact tracing on
District Collector M Anjana said the district administration has taken a serious note of the development and started a contact tracing process. “Presently, there is no need to panic. As per information available, the family had contacts with a Bengaluru returnee and test result of the person is awaited. If the result turns positive, we will get the exact source of infection and can act accordingly,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp