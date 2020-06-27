STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weddings at inter-state checkposts becoming new trend in Idukki

They say marriages are made in heaven. But they can happen on the border too. And no border dispute here.

By PTI

IDUKKI: They say marriages are made in heaven. But they can happen on the border too. And no border dispute here. In fact, checkposts on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Idukki had become  venues for several weddings during the two months after the nation-wide lockdown kicked in. Many people hopelessly tangled in a pandemic that shows no signs of abating have chosen to get married at border points with checkpost staff as guests.

So far, at least five marriages have taken place this way at the inter-state checkposts in Kumily and Chinnar in the district since the lockdown began.The new trend began on May 25 when bridegroom R Prashanth from Cumbum town in Theni, Tamil Nadu, failed to get an e-pass to travel to Vandiperiyar here where his wedding was scheduled to take place.

He tied the knot with Gayathri, a resident of Kottayam, at the border point in Kumily on the directions of police personnel on duty at the checkpost. Policemen, revenue and health officials of the two states showered their blessings on the newlyweds after which the bride turned back to proceed to the venue of the wedding while the groom and his family went back to Tamil Nadu. Later after obtaining the pass, Prasanth came back to Kerala and met Gayathri at her home.

Similarly, four more wedding were held at the checkpost area in Chinnar. Three of them had taken place, within 20 to 40 minutes of one another on Wednesday. “There is no point in waiting for the pandemic to end so we decided to get married regardless of the venue or customs. It is a marriage worth remembering for a lifetime. We have no regrets,” said Sukanya, a groom from Kanthalloor. 

The ‘trendsetter’  
