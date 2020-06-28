STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
194 expats test IgM positive upon arrival

The test was conducted on 1,741 expatriates.

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  first-round of the rapid antibody tests on expatriates who arrived at the four international airports— Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut and Kannur—  found 194 positive. The expatriates were screened for IgM (Immunoglobulin M) antibody upon arrival. Health experts said the presence of IgM indicates a possible viral attack as this is the first antibody that body develops when it fights a recent infection.  

The test was conducted on 1,741 expatriates. Those turned positive includes 79 from Thiruvananthapuram, 32 from Ernakulam, 75 from Kozhikode and eight from Kannur. The health department released the results conducted on Friday. “Rapid antibody testing mainly looks for the presence of two antibodies - IgM and IgG. The latter, found in blood and other body fluids, protects one from bacterial and viral infections. But it takes time for IgG to form after an infection or immunisation. At the airports, we check for the presence of IgM which points to a recent infection,” said a health department official. 

As per the latest state government decision, rapid antibody testing will be done on those returning expatriates, including asymptomatic persons, who do not produce any valid proof of undergoing necessary Covid-19 tests.  As per a directive issued by Health Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade last Thursday, those testing negative for IgM will be sent home for strict room quarantine, while those found positive will be shifted to Covid Care Centres. Also, a nasopharyngeal swab will be collected and sent to the laboratory for RT-PCR test.Symptomatic people, on the other hand, will be isolated in Covid Hospital or Covid First-Line Treatment Centres irrespective of the antibody test result.

