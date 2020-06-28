47 held in child porn crackdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown on paedophiles on cyberspace, the police on Saturday arrested 47 persons, including IT professionals and advocates, and registered 89 cases for circulating pictures and videos with child porn content. In the raids conducted as part of ‘Operation P-Hunt’, 143 devices —including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops and computers with videos and pictures of children—were seized.

ADGP (Headquarters) and nodal officer of Cyberdome Manoj Abraham said the seized devices contained videos and pictures that appear to be of local children in the 6-15 age group. The arrested persons were found to be using all kinds of encrypted handles to upload and download such materials. Some are suspected to be involved in the trafficking of children as many chats to this effect were found on the confiscated gadgets.

Malappuram district tops the list with 15 number of cases, while most number of arrests were reported in Palakkad and Kollam rural (five each).The raids — led by IG (Crimes) S Sreejith — were carried out by the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team with the support of the local police.

“The details of the other people involved in circulating images and videos of children are being collected. WhatsApp groups with admins having phone numbers starting with ‘+92’ are also being monitored. Continuing our policy of zero tolerance in such matters, stringent action will be taken against all individuals involved in the racket,” Abraham said in the statement.

Operation P-Hunt: Police to intensify raids

The teams which took part in the raids were supervised by the district police chiefs and assisted by shadow teams, women personnel and a specially trained cyber team. The police said the raid will be intensified in the coming days. After tracking the digital trends, the CCSE team has concluded that paedophiles from the state are now trawling the net looking for child porn in huge numbers as revealed by the search for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on encrypted sites and chat rooms.

A CCSE team official also said they have detected several groups on messaging service Telegram engaged in circulating child abuse material. “Some of the groups such as ‘Sreyayude’, ‘Thavalam’, ‘Manthanga Girl’ and ‘Thanasertha’ — each of which had more than 200 members — were found to be sharing CSAM. The groups have been shut down with the help of Telegram and efforts are on to identify the group members and admins,” said the official.