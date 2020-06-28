STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

47 held in child porn crackdown

Malappuram district tops the list with 15 number of cases, while most number of arrests were reported in Palakkad and Kollam rural (five each).

Published: 28th June 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown on paedophiles on cyberspace, the police on Saturday arrested 47 persons, including IT professionals and advocates, and registered 89 cases for circulating pictures and videos with child porn content. In the raids conducted as part of ‘Operation P-Hunt’, 143 devices —including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops and computers with videos and pictures of children—were seized.   

ADGP (Headquarters) and nodal officer of Cyberdome Manoj Abraham said the seized devices contained videos and pictures that appear to be of local children in the 6-15 age group. The arrested persons were found to be using all kinds of encrypted handles to upload and download such materials. Some are suspected to be involved in the trafficking of children as many chats to this effect were found on the confiscated gadgets. 

Malappuram district tops the list with 15 number of cases, while most number of arrests were reported in Palakkad and Kollam rural (five each).The raids — led by IG (Crimes) S Sreejith — were carried out by the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team with the support of the local police.

“The details of the other people involved in circulating images and videos of children are being collected. WhatsApp groups with admins having phone numbers starting with ‘+92’ are also being monitored. Continuing our policy of zero tolerance in such matters, stringent action will be taken against all individuals involved in the racket,” Abraham said in the statement. 

Operation P-Hunt: Police to intensify raids

The teams which took part in the raids were supervised by the district police chiefs and assisted by shadow teams, women personnel and a specially trained cyber team. The police said the raid will be intensified in the coming days. After tracking the digital trends, the CCSE team has concluded that paedophiles from the state are now trawling the net looking for child porn in huge numbers as revealed by the search for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on encrypted sites and chat rooms.

A CCSE team official also said they have detected several groups on messaging service Telegram engaged in circulating child abuse material. “Some of the groups such as ‘Sreyayude’, ‘Thavalam’, ‘Manthanga Girl’ and ‘Thanasertha’ — each of which had more than 200 members — were found to be sharing CSAM. The groups have been shut down with the help of Telegram and efforts are on to identify the group members and admins,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child porn
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp