A passion like no other: 'Bullet' man experiments with new-age bikes of iconic brand in Thrissur

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Riding the Royal Enfield Bullet, the iconic motorbike brand in the country, is a symbol of manhood for most people rather than being just a matter of pride.

Since it has a cult like following, the company used to come up with new variants of aesthetically designed motorcycles to catch the imagination of youth.

However, some bullet buffs always see scope for refinement or wish to restore an old motorcycle to a richer than ever before model in vigour.

For them, the custom shop of 'Bullet Joy' in Thrissur, which has done a series of brilliantly executed modifications on Royal Enfield bikes over the years, is a must visit.

Joy, 65, helps avid Bullet fans remodel their new-age bike into a British-era bike. Joy is against modifying the exterior of the bike, but will provide an experience of the British-era bikes by making changes to the clutch unit and replacing the new swinging arms.

When Express met him at his shop behind the Thrissur railway station, along with two of his assistants Joy was busy fine-tuning over a dozen bikes.

Earlier, he had replaced the plastic swing arm of more than 4,000 bikes with rubber moulded metal bush swing arm to reduce engine vibration, which helped him carve a niche among bullet buffs. Now, he reintroduces the British-era wheel clutch machine in the clutch assembly by milling the three grooves of the current wheel clutch machine and attaches it with six bushes to cushion the shock.

This enables the rider to shift gears with ease and absorb the shocks being transmitted to the clutch assembly while riding.

"This will increase the life of the gearbox, clutch assembly and chain and socket and overall performance of the bike. I started with British-era bikes when just 15. But when Royal Enfield India was established in the middle seventies and started production here, many designs of British-era bikes were dropped.

"None of my contemporaries got the opportunity to work with pre-Independence era bikes. So it's my attempt to give them a feel of the old vigour of the iconic bike," he added.

A veteran with over 50 years' experience, Joy's customers even include those from other states. When Bengaluru-based Atul Warrier decided to go on a bike expedition through 40 countries in 550 days, after selling of his possessions, his bike was customised by Joy.

However, he is not happy with his career since his son is not keen to take his heritage forward. After his son chose a career in the Gulf, Joy is now trying to find disciplined disciples from among his trainees to carry forward his legacy. Binu K R, who owns two bullets -- one a 1986 model Bullet and a Classic 350 -- says the new bike will not match the comfort of the older model. However, the changes to the new-age bike provide the feel of the old bike," he said.