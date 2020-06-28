STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Academics caution against haste and selective sanctioning of new courses in colleges in Kerala

Expert committee had recommended that the new four-year UG (Hons) programme shall be sanctioned to those colleges awarded 'A' Grade by the NAAC.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government seems to be in a hurry to introduce four-year honours degree course in affiliated colleges as suggested by an expert committee, academics have cautioned that undue haste and selective implementation of the proposal may have adverse consequences.

The expert committee had recommended that the new four-year UG (Hons) programme shall be sanctioned to those colleges awarded 'A' Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and also ranked within 100 by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union HRD Ministry.

As per NAAC accreditation list, 81 arts and science colleges in the state have secured A grade. But if the NIRF ranking is also taken into account, only 19 colleges in the state will be eligible for such courses. Of the 19 colleges, three are government colleges, 12 are colleges run by managements from minority communities and only two by other managements.

"Over 60 colleges will be deprived of the new courses suggested by the expert panel. This will result in a huge outcry by the side-lined managements as they will raise it as a case of social imbalance," pointed out R Jayaprakash, former member secretary of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

The expert panel, headed by MG University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, had also recommended that Integrated PG Courses shall be conducted only in colleges with NAAC 'A++' grade and also having a top NIRF ranking of within 50. It is pointed out that only one aided college in the state can fulfil these stringent conditions.

Academics also point out that sanctioning such courses will entail creating more teaching posts. With the government in no mood to shoulder the additional financial burden, colleges are likely to eventually convert them into self-financing courses, taking it beyond the reach of the common man.

"Any recommendation to the government to restructure and redesign academic programmes should be put through the academic bodies in the universities concerned. It is up to the universities to send their views on starting new courses to the Chancellor (Governor)," said R S Sasikumar, Chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee.
 

