Home treatment option open as Kerala sees biggest spike yet

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in Kerala, the government is considering treating patients with mild symptoms at home. On Saturday, the state reported the biggest single-day spike of 195 positive cases, with 15 people contracting the infection locally. It’s for the ninth consecutive day that the daily tally has crossed the 100-mark and the state currently has 1,939 active cases.

The Covid-19 expert committee headed by B Ekbal had suggested that mild cases could be treated at home, subject to certain conditions. TNIE had earlier reported about experts putting forth such a proposal.“Those who meet certain conditions should be allowed treatment at home. First and foremost is that the person falls under the category of mild case.

If the patient is in the high-risk group (pregnant women, children below 10 years, elderly and others) it cannot be allowed. If such a patient had a member in his/her home who falls under the high-risk group this provision can’t be allowed,” reads an excerpt of the advice provided by the expert committee, a copy of which is in possession of TNIE.

The committee also stipulates that only those who have the facility to seek immediate medical attention near to the place of stay should be allowed treatment at home. At present, mild and moderate cases are treated at the Covid first-line treatment centres. The committee is of the opinion that those with severe symptoms and with underlying conditions should be treated at Covid hospitals itself.The chief minister had last Tuesday sought the expert committee’s suggestion on treating mild cases at home. Following this, the panel presented its findings to the government last Thursday.

Home treatment strategy may not be implemented soon in state

TNIE learnt that the chief minister, during the high-level meeting last Thursday, made it clear that though the government is considering such a proposal, it won’t be implemented immediately.“We should set the ball rolling for the same. A proposal of this kind is for the future and not for immediate implementation. The health department can opt for such a strategy after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the state,” the CM was quoted as saying in the meeting.

It is said that the government was forced to think about such a strategy as it had two Covid-19 projections forecasting a steep increase in case count and related fatalities in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, of the total number of positive cases reported on Saturday, 180 were returnees -- 118 from abroad and 62 from other states. Also, the test results of 102 patients came negative on the day.

While Malappuram accounted for 47 of Saturday’s cases, the remaining were from Palakkad (25), Thrissur (22), Kottayam (15), Ernakulam (14), Alappuzha (13), Kollam (12), Kannur (11), Kasaragod (11), Kozhikode (8), Pathanamthitta (6), Wayanad (5), Thiruvananthapuram (4) and Idukki (2). Of this the contact cases were from Malappuram (10), Kollam (two), Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur (one each).One new hotspot -- Parali in Palakkad-- was announced on Saturday, taking the total to 111. At the same time, four areas - Mallapuzhassery in Pathanamthitta, Thennala in Malappuram, Engandiyur and Chavakkad municipality in Thrissur - were removed from the status of containment zones.

180 returnees

Of the total number of positive cases reported on Saturday, 180 were returnees — 118 from abroad and 62 from other states.

Test results of 102 patients came negative on the day

Malappuram district accounted for the most number of positive cases on Saturday — 47