STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala for back study of first 500 Covid cases

The document was prepared as a joint effort by the team of clinicians who worked on the patients, in addition to a state-level committee of experts.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a clinical approach to review and modify its Covid-19 control strategy and treatment protocol, Kerala is all set to bring out a unique document on the clinical management of its first 500 Covid-19 patients.Despite the increase in numbers, Kerala still maintains a low infectivity rate, with a state average of less than 10 per cent. Also, the cure rate in the state has crossed the new infection rate. The document will shed light on the modifications needed to be done, including the learning and assessment of plasma therapy on patients.

The soon-to-be published Back-Study document will have detailed clinical assessments, including symptomology, medical management and critical observations, among others, on what would be a better approach and the final learning outcomes. As on June 25, the case fatality rate in the state is recorded as 0.6 per cent. Of the total 22 deaths, only two people did not have comorbidities. Of the total, 15 were over 60 years of age. Yet another document on the next 500 patients is being readied in the background. Once completed, the two documents will be combined and a data analysis of the 1,000 cases will be undertaken. The second volume is expected to be out in 15 days. 

“The state has about 2,000 patients who recovered and were discharged. A study was carried out into the first lot of 500 patients - how they got infected, the period of hospital stay, clinical management, complex symptoms, the progression, how some of these critical cases were handled and the like. It will be a resource document for clinicians across the country,” said top officials.  

The document was prepared as a joint effort by the team of clinicians who worked on the patients, in addition to a state-level committee of experts. “The disease per se is a novel one, so there is a learning curve and an evolving scenario. But Kerala was the first to put in place a medical protocol and related guidelines,” said officials. In January and February itself, the state had brought out pre-admission and post-admission protocols, in addition to discharge and post-discharge protocols. The new document is being prepared along these lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp