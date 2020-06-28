Kerala for back study of first 500 Covid cases

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a clinical approach to review and modify its Covid-19 control strategy and treatment protocol, Kerala is all set to bring out a unique document on the clinical management of its first 500 Covid-19 patients.Despite the increase in numbers, Kerala still maintains a low infectivity rate, with a state average of less than 10 per cent. Also, the cure rate in the state has crossed the new infection rate. The document will shed light on the modifications needed to be done, including the learning and assessment of plasma therapy on patients.

The soon-to-be published Back-Study document will have detailed clinical assessments, including symptomology, medical management and critical observations, among others, on what would be a better approach and the final learning outcomes. As on June 25, the case fatality rate in the state is recorded as 0.6 per cent. Of the total 22 deaths, only two people did not have comorbidities. Of the total, 15 were over 60 years of age. Yet another document on the next 500 patients is being readied in the background. Once completed, the two documents will be combined and a data analysis of the 1,000 cases will be undertaken. The second volume is expected to be out in 15 days.

“The state has about 2,000 patients who recovered and were discharged. A study was carried out into the first lot of 500 patients - how they got infected, the period of hospital stay, clinical management, complex symptoms, the progression, how some of these critical cases were handled and the like. It will be a resource document for clinicians across the country,” said top officials.

The document was prepared as a joint effort by the team of clinicians who worked on the patients, in addition to a state-level committee of experts. “The disease per se is a novel one, so there is a learning curve and an evolving scenario. But Kerala was the first to put in place a medical protocol and related guidelines,” said officials. In January and February itself, the state had brought out pre-admission and post-admission protocols, in addition to discharge and post-discharge protocols. The new document is being prepared along these lines.