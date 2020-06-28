Sabarimala airport: Believers Church firm on ownership of estate

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the state is moving ahead with the proposed Sabarimala airport project at Cheruvally estate in Erumeli, a meeting of the bishops’ council of Believers Church in Tiruvalla on Saturday decided to continue the legal battle to protect its ownership claim on the land proposed for the project.

The church authorities, however, decided to participate in government-initiated talks acknowledging Church’s ownership on the land. The episcopal council obser

ved that the ownership of the estate is unequivocally vested with the Believers Eastern Church. “While taking a favourable stand on airport, we won’t accept any attempt to illegally take over the land under the cover of the project, which will be dealt legally,” the church stated.