Skeleton of youth found in vacant land

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The police team probing the incident in which a man’s skeleton was recovered from the side of MC Road at Mariyappalli near here, has identified the person as Jishnu Haridas, 23, a native of Kudavechoor in Vaikom.Jishnu, who was working as an employee at a bar hotel in Kumarakom, had gone missing from June 3 and the police confirmed the identity after showing the materials recovered from the spot to his relatives.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Police found that Jishnu had come near the bar hotel on June 3 and soon returned in a bus.

It was on Friday that the skeletonised cadaver of a man was recovered from the land of the now defunct India Press of Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society (SPCS) at Mariyappalli near Nattakom. The body was found near a tree with the head separated from the torso, suspecting that person might have hanged himself on the tree.