Suicide attempt by minor girls: Three youths arrested for sexual abuse

In a major twist in the suicide attempt of two minor girls in Mundakkayam, the police on Saturday arrested three youths for sexually exploiting one of the girls.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major twist in the suicide attempt of two minor girls in Mundakkayam, the police on Saturday arrested three youths for sexually exploiting one of the girls. The arrested were identified as Rahul Raj, 20, Cheerampadv house, Erumeli; Ananthu, 20, Enthampadikkal, Madukka; and Mahesh, 20, Kannangeril house, Madukka. Meanwhile, search is on for the fourth accused, identified as Ajith, a Koruthodu native. All the accused have been charged with various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC.

The police launched an investigation after two 15-year-old girls hailing from Koruthodu attempted suicide by jumping into the Manimala river from the Vallakkadav bridge at Vellanadi near Mundakkayam on Monday. They jumped from the bridge after tying their hands each other and consuming poison. Local residents rescued the girls and were admitted to hospital. The girls initially said that the suicide attempt was in fear of parents scolding them for making a TikTok video.

Later, during a counselling given by Childline authorities, one of the girls revealed that she was sexually abused by four youths on different occasions from the age of 12. In an ensuing medical examination, police confirmed the sexual abuse. Later, police reached out to the accused after checking the mobile phone call details of the victim girl.

Police said the accused took a video of girl’s private parts and used it for threatening the girl to compromise to them. Police added Rahul first developed a relationship with the girl at the age of 12, while she had stayed for a brief period at her mother’s house. Later, Mahesh met and developed an affair with girl while she was studying in a school near Mundakkayam. Mahesh took the video and shared with other two persons, who used it for sexual exploitation.The police registered four separate cases as they abused the girl at different places and occasions. Accused were produced before the court and remanded.

