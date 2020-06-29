Active COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 2,000 mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a respite for the state, the number of new Covid-19 cases came down to 118 on Sunday. This has been the lowest spike reported since June 21, but the number of cases crossed the 100-mark for the 10th day in a row and the active cases rose to 2,015. As many as 1,150 positive cases were reported in the state in one week.

“Of the positive cases reported on Sunday, 104 were returnees -- 68 from abroad and 36 from other states. At the same time, the fact that 14 persons got infected through local contact is a matter of concern,” said an officer of the health department. As many as 42 persons recovered from the infection during the day.

Doctors to protest on Wednesday

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association in a statement released here, said on the occasion of the National Doctor’s Day, which falls on Wednesday, the doctors will work for an extra hour in protest against the government’s “demotivating stance” against health workers. The association also added that the government is yet to consider the demand for exempting health workers from the salary challenge.