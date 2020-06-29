STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor blackmail case: Kochi police on trail of more persons, including women

The incident happened in March this year, a month before the gang started the operation to blackmail Shamna.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More persons, including women, would be arraigned in the case related to the bid to blackmail actor Shamna Kasim, as more girl victims of the racket have come up with complaints before the police. The Kochi City Police on Sunday registered two more cases based on the complaints, taking the total number of cases registered in Kochi to six.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the gang had extorted money and gold from 18 girls who work in cinema and fashion modelling sectors after blackmailing them. “Based on the complaints, as many as 15 cases might be registered. Two more are yet to be arrested in the case related to the attempt to blackmail Shamna Kasim,” he said.

The police on Sunday recorded statements of nine girls who had fallen prey to the racket. Meanwhile, an audio clip claiming to be of Rafeeque, the first accused who was arrested, directing a complainant to withdraw her complaint was aired by television news channels. Though he agreed to hand over the gold and cash in the presence of the police, he didn’t return and continued threatening the girl.

The incident happened in March this year, a month before the gang started the operation to blackmail Shamna.There were reports that a make-up artist, a relative of Mohammed Shareef who is said to be the mastermind behind the blackmailing plan, took forward the marriage proposal of Rafeeque before Shamna, while an Idukki native woman, a friend of Rafeeque, spoke with Shamna over the phone.

She had reportedly handed over Shamna’s contact number to the gang. However, the investigation officers have not divulged more about these persons as the hunt for the remaining accused is on.  
The probe team will record Shamna’s statement on Monday as she will reach Kochi from Hyderabad on the day. The evidence collection with the accused at the actor's residence at Maradu is also likely to be held on the day, said police officers.

Accused booked for cheating another family
Thrissur: The Vadanappally police on Saturday registered another case against the two main accused in the blackmail case based on a complaint by another woman. The 29-year-old woman of Vadanappally alleged that accused Shareef and Abdul Salam approached her family promising to marry her and cheated them of around D16 lakh. She alleged some persons, acting as the father, mother and brother of the ‘groom’, established a rapport with her family and cheated them. Vadanappally CI Bejoy P R said the probe was on and the other persons, including the woman who posed as the mother, were yet to be identified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shamna Kasim Vijay Sakhare blackmail
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp