Cluster from hospital staffer’s infection leads to COVID-19 community spread fear in Kottayam

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Having remained relatively safe since the Covid-19 outbreak, Kottayam district is facing the threat of community transmission. For a cluster of positive cases has emerged after a private hospital employee in Ponkunnam contracted the virus from an unknown source. All six members of the 24-year-old woman’s family are now infected, with four of them testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Her husband, 37, their children aged three and six, and her mother-in-law, 67, were the newly confirmed with the infection. The virus was first detected in the family when the woman’s father-in-law tested positive ahead of a cataract surgery at a private hospital in Thellakom, while the woman tested positive the following day. And as many as 35 staff members, including two doctors, of the hospital have been directed to go under quarantine. With the woman’s source of infection unknown and the reproduction rate significantly high, health department authorities are concerned about the development.

“Assuming that the hospital employee infected the other five persons, the reproduction rate in the family is double the standard global average. This is a serious development and we are monitoring the situation closely,” said a health department official. The authorities have already put the primary contacts of the woman under strict surveillance. “Some persons who came in contact with the woman have already complained of fever and their swab samples have been sent for tests. The virulence of the development can be assessed only on the basis of the test results of the primary contacts of the woman,” the official said.

As she continued to work as a cashier even after developing fever, chances are high of more people turning positive. The authorities have already asked more than 150 persons, including the primary and secondary contacts of the woman, to be in quarantine. Given the nature of her job, identifying all persons who came into close contact with her remains a difficult proposition. At the same time, as the woman’s husband is engaged with potable water supply, the authorities are checking his contact list to get information regarding the possible source of infection.