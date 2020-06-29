Group meetings return in Congress; League not pleased

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Factional politics, which plays a big part in the power struggle within the Congress, seems to have made a comeback at a time the party is looking for a CM candidate for its assembly election campaign next year.

After a lull, group meetings are back. But leaders belonging to both the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions, led by former CM Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, respectively, denied such developments.

Over the past few days, the buzz in the party has been about the leaders throwing their hats in the ring to become the CM. This has not gone down well with the Muslim League, which has reminded the Congress that focus now must be on the local body polls. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that the capital city has been hosting ‘A’ group meetings.

“Group meetings of both factions are being held across the state these days,” the leader said. Sources said meetings are held under the pretext of finalising the KPCC secretaries’ list and forming Youth Congress mandalam committees.

Denying this, an ‘A’ group leader said it’s not easy to convene meetings now due to Covid-19 restrictions. “Leaders are mostly holding talks over the phone these days. When AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal was in town, the KPCC top brass were seen huddled together frequently. That cannot be considered as group meetings,” the leader said.

KPCC vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan, a prominent ‘I’ group leader, said meetings are held to discuss several organisational matters. “There are many feeder organisations. Sometimes, we need to call them up to settle some issue. But that cannot be termed as group meetings,” he said.