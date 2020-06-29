STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunhalikutty shifting back to state politics?

Majority within IUML and Muslim Youth League against move | League leaders say their focus is on local body polls

Published: 29th June 2020 02:27 AM

P K Kunhalikutty. (Photo| PTI)

P K Kunhalikutty. (Photo| PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is also the Malappuram MP, is said to be keen to shift to Kerala politics. But a sizeable majority within the party and the Muslim Youth League is against the move citing that a leader of his repute cannot do so as and when he desires.

The Malappuram Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated following the demise of former union minister and Muslim League leader E Ahmed. Kunhalikutty vacated the Vengara assembly seat to contest in the Lok Sabha election in April 2017. The Vengara assembly and Malappuram Lok Sabha seats were later retained by the Muslim League.

Former UDF MLAs like Kunhalikutty, K Muraleedharan and Adoor Prakash who had contested the Lok Sabha elections were hopeful of seeing the UPA government coming to power at the centre in May 2019.
“But the BJP thrashed their hopes and Kunhalikutty has now expressed his desire to shift back to Kerala politics,” said a senior Congress MP.

It was Kunhalikutty who took the initiative in ending the tussle between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions of Kerala Congress (M) along with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener Benny Behanan.

A senior Muslim League MLA told TNIE, “It is not only Youth League leaders, but almost 80 per cent of party leaders are against Kunhalikutty coming back to the state politics. So far, no discussion has taken place in the party on this, but a whispering campaign is on.”

Youth League leaders said the focus is on the imminent local body elections now.“Senior Muslim League leaders will naturally lead the party in the run-up to the elections. It is too early to talk about assembly elections,” one of them told TNIE.

K P A Majeed, Muslim League state general secretary, said if Kunhalikutty has such a desire, it will be first discussed in the party and not with Congress leaders. He told TNIE that the immediate focus is on the local body elections as the assembly elections will take place only next year.  Kunhalikutty said he too has been hearing the news.“People have been talking about it ever since I became active in the programmes in the state. Let's see how it goes,” he said.

Brokered peace between warring KC(M) factions
Brokered peace between warring KC(M) factions

