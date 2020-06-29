Palakkad, 3 other districts in Kerala lack facilities to handle heavy COVID-19 caseload

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Covid-19 situation enters a critical phase, the government has decided to take stock of the preparedness with special focus on four districts — Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod. The decision comes in the wake of the finding that the healthcare facilities in the four districts are inadequate to deal with the worst-case scenario.

“Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta has intimated the chief minister on the precarious position of the four districts if a worst-case scenario emerges based on a report presented by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) before the crisis management group last Tuesday,” sources said.

It is learnt the government is actively considering a report that states if a scenario emerges when more people suspected/confirmed with novel coronavirus have to be admitted to hospitals, these four districts might have to turn to neighbouring districts for managing the caseload. As per excerpts of KSDMA’s report which is in possession of TNIE, it has been stated that at present the state has 1, 40,000 beds at hospitals which could further be extended by 2 lakh beds if hotels and lodges identified for the purpose also get added. If needed, the auditoriums and schools identified for dealing with the flood disaster relief could also be used for admitting patients.

However, it states, “But that is not the case with four districts. In Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod even if the healthcare facilities at both government and private sector were together taken it might be difficult to manage the caseload caused because of a spike. These districts will have to seek the help of neighbouring districts for managing patient load which might create difficulties at some point in time.”

The identified districts are vital one as some had featured in the list of districts which are expecting a heavy inflow of returnees from abroad in the coming weeks and some in the list of those districts which reported more than 60 per cent of positive cases due to close contact.

“According to data of the health department, over one lakh returnees are expected to arrive in the coming weeks and a majority of them are concentrated in seven districts, including Malappuram and Kannur. Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur are among the districts that shared 60 percent of cases due to contact after May 4,” said an officer.

At the same time, neither the health department nor the KSDMA got into the specifics of what the four districts lack most in terms of healthcare facilities for Covid-19 patients. They say the report is based on an assumption, and the specifics can’t be revealed.