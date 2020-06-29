STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shamna Kasim blackmail case: Gang asked me to introduce them to her, says Dharmajan Bolgatty

Dharmajan also denied the allegations that the gang offered him crores of rupees if he would take part in gold smuggling.

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the Shamna Kasim blackmail case, the investigation team recorded the statement of actor Dharmajan Bolgatty on Monday. Ashkar Ali, who is part of the gang arrested in Kochi for attempting to blackmail actor Shamna Kasim, had called him 2-3 times, Dharmajan told reporters in Kochi after his statement was recorded.

“They called me during the lockdown and wanted me to introduce them to Shamna Kasim and Miya. Shamna and me last worked in the movie ‘Aanakkallan’, while Miya is a friend of mine. I have not called Shamna so far. I came to know about the incident from media reports while I was at a shooting location in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said. According to him, Shaji Panikkar, a production controller, gave his number to the gang.

Dharmajan also denied the allegations that the gang offered him crores of rupees if he would take part in gold smuggling. Police had summoned Dharmajan to the Kochi City Police Commissioner’s office following information that those arrested in the case had contacted actors in order to lure them into gold smuggling.

His statement in the case was recorded at an hour-long proceedings at Kochi West Traffic Police office, in the presence of DCP G Poonkuzhali, who is overseeing the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Harris, a hairstylist and one of the main accused in the bid to blackmail Shamna Kasim, was arrested on Monday morning. He is a native of Thrissur. The interrogation of Harris is underway at a secret location in Kochi.

Police officers said that they will record the statement of Shamna Kasim who will arrive in Kochi on Monday.

