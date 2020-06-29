Why tainted PwC given e-mobility consultancy, Chennithala asks CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged corruption in awarding the consultancy contract to London-based PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for preparing the detailed project report for the Rs 4,500-crore e-mobility project and posed five questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The project involves the purchase of 3,000 electric buses.

Chennithala also demanded cancellation of the contract stating that PwC has been blacklisted by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for two years and is facing nine cases in the country. He also sought a clarification from the chief minister on why such a company was contracted. Three days after levelling allegations against the LDF government on giving Rs 8 crore to KPMG in consultation fee for the post-flood Rebuild Kerala initiative, Chennithala said Justice A P Shah, former chairman of the 20th Law Commission and former chief justice of Delhi High Court, had sent a letter to Pinarayi in 2017 after realising that the state had awarded several contracts to the banned PwC.

Justice Shah is also the chairman of Citizens’ Whistleblowers Forum. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan had also tweeted to the chief minister on the contract being awarded to PwC, he said.

“What action has been taken on the letter sent by former Justice Shah? What is the interest of a Communist chief minister in awarding the consultancy contract to the London-based PwC? Is Transport Minister A K Saseendran aware of this agreement? Why has the government awarded three contracts to a company which has been banned by Sebi? Under which law did the LDF government award the contract?" asked Chennithala.

He said the Union minister of corporate affairs had informed parliament that PwC was facing nine cases in the country, including the Satyam scam, Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries case and Nokia tax evasion. Despite the slew of allegations against PwC, the LDF government decided to award the contract to procure 3,000 electric buses without heeding the warning of Justice Shah, he alleged.

E-mobility controversy: Saseendran bats for CM

T’Puram: Transport Minister A K Saseendran vouched for the chief minister in the row over awarding the consultancy contract of the e-mobility project to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He said the chief minister would neither intervene in granting any favours to a particular firm nor grant the contract without consulting the minister concerned. The minister was responding to the corruption allegation raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday. He said he had never spoken to the representative of PwC regarding the project. He, however, was evasive about the details of the project. “I need to check the files to make an informed response to the allegations of the Opposition leader. I am not sure if the government has made any final decision regarding the detailed project report,” he said. The state’s e-mobility policy announced last year has a target of introducing one million electric vehicles by 2022.