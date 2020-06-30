STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jose K Mani’s entry: Pinarayi keeps options open

Understandably on a solid wicket, the ruling Left front is not very excited about bringing in the Jose K Mani faction to the Left and has adopted a wait--and-watch policy.

Published: 30th June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Understandably on a solid wicket, the ruling Left front is not very excited about bringing in the Jose K Mani faction to the Left and has adopted a wait--and-watch policy. However once the Left considers taking in the faction, that could, in all probability, lead to another tussle between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI.If the Jose faction approaches the Left seeking political asylum, it would probably be accommodated but none expect it to be smooth. Even if CPM welcomes Jose, it will have to convince other Left allies, especially CPI, which is against such a move. Noticeably, Pinarayi has asked the Jose faction to make its stand clear, thereby keeping the doors open. He went on to say, “In politics, there can be no permanent decisions.”

Right from the beginning of the factional feud between the P J Joseph and Jose factions, CPM has been maintaining that both sides should make their political stances clear. Though the Left front, given a choice, was keen to have the Joseph faction in LDF, it has no such enthusiasm about accommodating the Jose faction.Unless the Jose faction openly comes forward, LDF will not put forward any offers. The LDF is of the view that the action against Jose is the outcome of a political crisis within UDF. That’s why the CPM has, time and again, made it clear that the two groups ought to clarify their stances. 

Recently CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said the KC (M) faction should clarify whether they are into political bargaining, while still with the UDF. That the Left front came to power, riding on a series of graft charges against the UDF, especially the bar bribery scam against K M Mani, is still an active memory in Kerala politics. Hence any move to bring Jose to the Left fold, would be taken only after proper consensus within the front. However, CPI is not keen to have the faction as an ally.

The Left leadership is aware of all the hurdles it has to cross before bringing in the Jose faction. That’s exactly why LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan did not sound very excited about the KC(M) feud. On Monday, he preferred to only say that it’s too early to think about Jose Mani faction’s entry into the Left fold and left it at that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jose K Mani CPI Kerala Congress (M)
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp