STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan clarifies on choice of firm for e-mobility project

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the company was empanelled under the National Informatics Centre Services Inc.

Published: 30th June 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied the allegations by Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala that the ruling LDF government had decided to award consultancy of e-mobility project to a private firm by allegedly violating norms.

The chief minister said the company was empanelled under the National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI).

"The companyagainst whichthe Opposition Leader has raised allegation was empanelled under the NICSI and the company has been engaged in consulting services for the defence ministry and ICMR, among others," he said.

Vijayan said the Transport Department's order on February 20, 2020 mentioned that three companies were appointed as consultants for bus ports while PriceWaterhouseCoopers was consultants for the logistics ports of the electric vehicle production ecosystem.

"An amount of Rs 2.15 crore (excluding tax) for each bus port, Rs 2.09 crore (excluding tax) for logistic port and Rs 82 lakhs for e-mobility was allocated," he said.

Importantly, he said, the procedures were followed while allocating the funds and the final decision on the file came after a review by the Department of Transportation, Planning and Finance.

Also, the Chief Minister refuted the charge that the contract was given to a company under investigation of theSecurities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"This is a baseless allegation. The PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd is not banned by SEBI. The ban is on Pricewaterhouse Company, an auditing firm, which is entirely a different legal entity," he said.

Vijayan made it clear that the samePricewaterhouse Company was entrusted with the auditing of the AgustaWestland Helicopter deal during the former Prime Minister's regime.

The Opposition Leader has levelled the allegation but was silent that both the companies are two different legal entities, he said.

The e-mobility is a policy framed by the Left government and we are committed to implement that, Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the state government aims to introduce at least 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2022 and the policy was formulated as per the opinion ofMadras-IIT professor Ashok Junjunwal.

The Congress leader had launched an attack on decision to award the consultancy of e-mobility project to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) saying no tenders had been issued by the government before hiring the London headquartered company for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

"This was a gross violation of existing norms and therefore illegal," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp