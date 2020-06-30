STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 100 cases for 11th day, Kerala to roll out cluster management strategy

As Covid-19 cases spike and the threat of community transmission looms large, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has readied a cluster management strategy.

Published: 30th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

It is learnt that though the rapid antibody testing will be conducted across Kerala.

It is learnt that thorough the rapid antibody testing will be conducted across Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid-19 cases spike and the threat of community transmission looms large, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has readied a cluster management strategy.

According to him, in a situation in which cases increase and the number of containment zones also increases correspondingly, a strategy of this kind is the need of the hour. For the eleventh consecutive day, cases reported on a single day crossed the hundred mark as 121 new patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday, including nine CISF personnel in Kannur and three health workers -- two in Thrissur and one in Ernakulam.

Also, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state rose to 23 after the swab sample of a Tamil Nadu native who died in Malappuram on June 24 tested positive during the day. 

“The strategy is to look for a cluster of cases from areas where cases with unknown source of infection are being reported and prevent such developments. For that, the containment zones are announced after analysing the distribution of cases and their contacts in a particular area. At these places, antigen tests will be conducted for members of each household. If there is a spike in cases in such areas, a surge plan will be rolled out to deal with it,” said the CM. 

The health department, meanwhile, under the cluster management strategy, the focus is on containing the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas. This would include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, home quarantine of contacts and social mobilisation to follow preventive public health measures. 

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 104 were returnees, 78 from abroad and 26 from other states, while five persons got infected due to close contact (two from Ernakulam and one each from Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad). Thrissur reported the most number of cases at 26, followed by Kannur (14), Pathanamthitta and Malappuram (13 each), Palakkad (12), Kollam (11), Kozhikode (9), Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam (five each) and Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod (four each). The day also saw 79 people recovering from the infection. 

 118 hotspots
Three new hotspots were declared on Monday, taking the total number to 118. They are some wards of Chalakudy municipality and Sreenarayanapuram panchayat in Thrissur and Ponnani taluk in Malappuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cluster management Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp