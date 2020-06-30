Seven cops quarantined after suicide victim tests positive

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Seven policemen, including the Inspector of Police of Vellayil station, who conducted inquest of a man who died by suicide were placed in home quarantine on Monday after swab samples of the deceased tested positive for Covid-19. Chandran, 68, of Kunnummalil house, Vellayil, Kozhikode, had killed himself by hanging in his house on Saturday. A police team, led by inspector G Gopakumar, had visited the house for inquest proceedings. Chandran’s samples were sent for Covid test before the postmortem and it returned positive in the preliminary test.

Health officials are awaiting the results of his second round of testing for a confirmation.

They said the policemen were instructed to go into quarantine as precaution. Family members of the deceased have also been asked to go into quarantine.

Chandran worked as a security staff at a flat here. Financial trouble is suspected to be the reason behind his suicide. His source of infection remains unknown.Recently, a few residents of the building where he worked had returned from Chennai and efforts are on to check whether the virus was transmitted from them.