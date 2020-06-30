SSLC results on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister C Raveendranath will announce the SSLC results at 2pm here on Tuesday. In addition to the SSLC, he will also announce the results of THSLC (Technical High School), THSLC (hearing impaired), SSLC (hearing impaired) and AHSLC (Art High School). General Education Secretary A Shahjahan said all arrangements have been completed to announce the results.

“A meeting by examination board will be convened in the morning and the minister will announce the results at 2pm. Students can access the results on various websites after the announcement,” he said. Over 4.78 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination while over 8.9 lakh students appeared for HSE and VHSE examinations. Many students could not appear for the examinations due to lockdown restrictions and they will be allowed to appear for the examination along with the SAY (Save a Year) exams. The minister will also announced the dates of SAY examinations.