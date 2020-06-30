Two drown in sea, three missing

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two youngsters drowned and three others went missing in the sea in two separate incidents in Thrissur on Monday. The victims had ventured into the sea to take bath along with their friends when the mishaps occurred.In the first incident, five friends who entered the water to take bath at Blangad beach near Chavakkad were trapped in the strong waves.

Though people in the locality tried to save them, the adverse climatic condition affected the rescue work. While 18-yearold Vishnuraj, who lived near the beach, died, a rescue team comprising Coast Guard and coastal police could save one person. A search is on to trace the remaining three youth.

In the other incident, 17-year-old Abdul Basith, a Plus II student of Vadanapally Government HSS, along with two friends, ventured into the sea at Thalikkulam Thambakadavu beach. Strong waves took them away to the deep sea. On hearing their cries, local residents jumped into the water and pulled them back to the shore. Though the victims were rushed to a hospital, Basith was declared brought dead.