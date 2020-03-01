Home States Kerala

Chargesheet yet to be filed against SFI leaders

They had leaked the PSC  question paper of the exam held for the post of Civil Police Officer in the Armed Police Battalion and came out with flying colours. 

Published: 01st March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When SFI activists Sivarenjith and AN Naseem were arrested for stabbing a fellow student of the University College on July 12, 2019, little did police know that they were about to blow the lid off a well-guarded secret that could hurt the prospects of lakhs of youngsters in the state. During the probe, the investigators were hinted by a person, who knew the arrested, that the duo had committed a far serious crime than stabbing. 

They had leaked the PSC question paper of the exam held for the post of Civil Police Officer in the Armed Police Battalion and came out with flying colours. Sivarenjith had secured the first rank, while Naseem had secured 28th. Another SFI worker P Pranav, who was later picked up in connection with the stabbing case, had came second. Soon, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, which connected the missing dots and arrested three more people, including a PSC trainer D Safeer and a civil police officer Gokul. The fraud was committed in a clinical manner.

The question paper leak happened from the exam centre at the University College. Gokul, Safeer and Praveen cobbled up the answers and sent them to the mobile phones of the three prime accused, who were attending exam. The trio received the answers on their smartwatches that were paired with their mobiles via Bluetooth.  Despite the initial urgency, the Crime Branch probe soon lost its steam. The first three accused got bail on October 29, 2019 after the sleuths failed to chargesheet them within stipulated 90 days. Soon the rest three too walked out on bail. Ever since, the case that made a mockery of a constitutional body like PSC has been hanging fire. Yet no one’s surprised. The case involves PSC and accused are those who are well-connected with the ruling dispensations.

Crime Branch sources said they have not filed chargesheet yet as the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) reports are yet to come. “We are awaiting FSL reports on the contents of the messages sent between the accused via their mobile phones. We have a clear idea of what transpired between them over phone, but we require a detailed FSL report for legal procedures,” said an officer.

