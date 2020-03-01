Cop who lifted body from canal rewarded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pathanapuram Station House Officer (SHO) Anwar M, who retrieved the body of 79-year-old Divakaran from a canal, has been receiving applause from various quarters for his actions. In addition to becoming a social media star overnight, the officer was also rewarded by the state police for his good work.

Anwar M

In fact, DGP Loknath Behera had declared a reward of `2000 for the cop. Coincidentally, the SHO had decided to retrieve the body himself after the contract labourers cleaning the canal demanded the same amount to do so. Auto-rickshaw driver Shafeek who helped Anwar will also be rewarded with an appreciation letter from the DGP.

“This recognition is a great motivation. I am humbled by the accolades and hope that this becomes an inspiration for many more officers in the force to step up and work proactively. I am also glad that Shafeek got due recognition for his help,” said Anwar, responding to TNIE. The incident in question happened earlier this week, when a then unidentified body was found in KIP canal near Kumbikkal.