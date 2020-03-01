Devanandha death: Police probing all possible angles to unravel truth

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The investigation team led by Chathannoor ACP Pradeep Kumar probing the incident is trying to establish how Devanandha managed to reach the spot from where her body was found.

Though preliminary autopsy reports suggest she died due to drowning, it remains a mystery how she could have reached there.

“As of now, we don’t suspect anything mysterious about the child’s death. But since the child’s parents have raised some suspicions regarding her death, the police are probing that angle too,” said Vipin Kumar, Kannanalloor CI.

More clarifications on the incident could be made once the detailed autopsy report comes out which is expected by next Tuesday, he added.

The scent picked up by the sniffer dog, which had been bought to the spot on the day after the child went missing, has also raised suspicions.

“The path, which the dog took to move towards the river, could have never been taken by the child alone,” said the police. As per the reports, the child’s body did not bear any injury marks. But mud and water were found in her lungs and stomach.