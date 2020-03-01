Amiya Meethal By

KOZHIKODE: In a first, an exclusive recruitment drive for women with ‘Down Syndrome’ will be held here on March 11. The walk-in-interview is being conducted by ULCCS Foundation, the CSR wing of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) in association with Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust (DOST). As many as six women above 21 years will be selected to be employed in the sales and presentation sections of the newly envisioned arts and crafts shop in the city headed by a supervisor.

“The shop will exhibit and sell craft items made by persons with ‘Down Syndrome’ and that from the Sargalaya Crafts Village, Iringal. The purpose is to bring people with ‘Down Syndrome’, especially girls to the mainstream,” said ULCCS Foundation-in-charge, A Abhilash Shankar. The recruitment board consists of doctors also. “They will be provided work-oriented training as per the capability of each person selected. The shop will be inaugurated on the World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 at YWCA, Kozhikode,” said Kozhikode DOST founder-chairman Dr Shaji Thomas John.

76 get placement

Abhilash Shankar said that over two years, the foundation has provided placement to 76 differently abled persons in Kozhikode. “They include persons with Down Syndrome, mental challenges and autism. Mostly they are employed in hospitals and dental clinics as attender, laundry worker, lift operator, cafeteria worker etc,” he said.

There is regular follow-up on each case and counselling is being provided to the employer also on how to deal with them. “Job, earnings and independence have brought drastic change among them. Their self-confidence has soared and the outlook towards life has largely changed. Many such persons now confidently say that they are running their families now,” Dr John said. He added that some of them had felt bad due to the ambiance and in such cases they would be put in a different work environment where they are comfortable.