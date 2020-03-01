Home States Kerala

Exclusive recruitment drive for women with Down Syndrome

In a first, an exclusive recruitment drive for women with ‘Down Syndrome’ will be held here on March 11.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a first, an exclusive recruitment drive for women with ‘Down Syndrome’ will be held here on March 11. The walk-in-interview is being conducted by ULCCS Foundation, the CSR wing of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) in association with Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust (DOST).  As many as six women above 21 years will be selected to be employed in the sales and presentation sections of the newly envisioned arts and crafts shop in the city headed by a supervisor.

 “The shop will exhibit and sell craft items made by persons with ‘Down Syndrome’  and that from the Sargalaya Crafts Village, Iringal. The purpose is to bring people with ‘Down Syndrome’, especially girls to the mainstream,” said ULCCS Foundation-in-charge, A Abhilash Shankar. The recruitment board consists of doctors also. “They will be provided work-oriented training as per the capability of each person selected. The shop will be inaugurated on the World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 at YWCA, Kozhikode,” said Kozhikode DOST founder-chairman Dr Shaji Thomas John. 

76 get placement
Abhilash Shankar said that over two years, the foundation has provided placement to 76 differently abled persons in Kozhikode. “They include persons with Down Syndrome,  mental challenges and autism. Mostly they are employed in hospitals and dental clinics as attender, laundry worker, lift operator, cafeteria worker etc,” he said.

There is regular  follow-up on each case and counselling is being provided to the employer also on how to deal with them. “Job, earnings and independence have brought drastic change among them. Their self-confidence has soared and the outlook towards life has largely changed. Many such persons now confidently say that they are running their families now,” Dr John said. He added that some of them had felt bad due to the ambiance and in such cases they would be put in a different work environment where they are comfortable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Down Syndrome
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp