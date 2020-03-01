Home States Kerala

Float-out ceremony of first marine ambulance to be held on March 9 

The float out ceremony of the first marine ambulance built by the Cochin Shipyard for the Fisheries Department will be held on March 9.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The float out ceremony of the first marine ambulance built by the Cochin Shipyard for the Fisheries Department will be held on March 9. The vessel, which will be used to save fishermen in distress at midsea, will be launched after March 28. The Cochin Shipyard is building three marine ambulances, of which one will be stationed at Vizhinjam harbour. 

The other vessels will be handed over to Ernakulam Vypeen harbour and  Beypore harbour, respectively. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma had reviewed the progress of the project in a meeting held at Ernakulam Government Guest House in Kochi on Friday. Fisheries Management Council deputy director Anil Kumar, Cochin Shipyard operations director N V Suresh Babu, Ship Building general manager Sivakumar, Business Development DGM N Sivaram and others participated.

Three medical beds, trained nurse per vessel
The 22 metre-long marine ambulances cost Rs 6.08 crore each. The vessels will have life-saving equipment, first-aid facility and medicines required for emergency care. Each vessel will have  three medical beds and can accommodate eight to 10 crew members. Apart from this, a trained nurse will be available inside the vessel. The marine ambulances can move at a speed of 14 knots per hour. According to an official, the vessels will be ready by April end, said an officer. 

Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Vypeen harbour in Ernakulam and Beypore harbour in Kozhikode to get marine ambulances

Rs 6.08 crore Cost of each marine ambulance

Rs 18.24 crore Total cost of the project

22m Length of each ambulance

14 knots Speed of the Avessel

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp