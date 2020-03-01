Float-out ceremony of first marine ambulance to be held on March 9 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The float out ceremony of the first marine ambulance built by the Cochin Shipyard for the Fisheries Department will be held on March 9. The vessel, which will be used to save fishermen in distress at midsea, will be launched after March 28. The Cochin Shipyard is building three marine ambulances, of which one will be stationed at Vizhinjam harbour.

The other vessels will be handed over to Ernakulam Vypeen harbour and Beypore harbour, respectively. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma had reviewed the progress of the project in a meeting held at Ernakulam Government Guest House in Kochi on Friday. Fisheries Management Council deputy director Anil Kumar, Cochin Shipyard operations director N V Suresh Babu, Ship Building general manager Sivakumar, Business Development DGM N Sivaram and others participated.

Three medical beds, trained nurse per vessel

The 22 metre-long marine ambulances cost Rs 6.08 crore each. The vessels will have life-saving equipment, first-aid facility and medicines required for emergency care. Each vessel will have three medical beds and can accommodate eight to 10 crew members. Apart from this, a trained nurse will be available inside the vessel. The marine ambulances can move at a speed of 14 knots per hour. According to an official, the vessels will be ready by April end, said an officer.

Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Vypeen harbour in Ernakulam and Beypore harbour in Kozhikode to get marine ambulances

Rs 6.08 crore Cost of each marine ambulance

Rs 18.24 crore Total cost of the project

22m Length of each ambulance

14 knots Speed of the Avessel