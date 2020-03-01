Home States Kerala

French woman keeping tryst with poorams, festivities this year too

The year before she had witnessed the Chinakathoor pooram. Usually, she visits during January, February and March.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Arlette Corlotti from Southern France enjoying the Manapully temple vela in Palakkad

Arlette Corlotti from Southern France enjoying the Manapully temple vela in Palakkad | express

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Age has not deterred  78-year-old Arlette Corlotti, a retired college teacher, hailing from a small village in Southern France, from flying to Kerala every year for the past 12 years to enjoy its culture and varied festivities. Though she usually stays for five days in a year on the outskirts of Palakkad at the Kandath tharavad, this year she decided to stay here for 10 days.

In the past few days, she has witnessed the Kallepully kummatti, Manapully temple vela which paraded 30 caparisoned elephants and 150 artistes on the panchavadyam, the Uthrallikavu temple vela in Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district where there were 33 elephants and on Saturday evening she witnessed the Puthiyangam vela. She also loves the kanyarkali here.  “Arlette Corlotti is a retired teacher from Lycee Daumier in Marseille, France. For the past 12 years she has been coming here regularly. Last year, she came in mid-November to witness the Kalpathy car festival. The year before she had witnessed the Chinakathoor pooram. Usually, she visits during January, February and March.

She would alsosqueeze in time to go and witness the Theyyam. She is well-versed in Ramayana and the Mahabharatha,” said Bhagwaldas of the Kandath tharvadu in Thenkurissy, who plays host to many tourists.   During the visits to the poorams, there will be floats or the ‘vandiveshams’ where people dress up as characters in Hindu epics. Many Keralites would be amazed to find Arlette Corlotti explaining the significance of  each character as though she is a native of India. Two years ago, she stayed awake the whole night to witness the Arattupuzha pooram, says Bhagwaldas. “This year my itinerary was to attend the Rajim Maghi Punni Mela in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Joranda mela in Odisha and onward to Kerala. My main area of interest is culture. I will leave Palakkad on Thursday,” said Arlette Corlotti, who has visited India 22 times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French woman Kerala pooram
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp