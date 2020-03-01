Man seeks divorce after wife found diabetic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man sought divorce from his wife after finding out she was diagnosed with diabetes in a recent blood test. The issue came before the State Women’s Commission after an adalat was held in the city on Saturday.

The couple got married three months ago. According to the husband, her condition was concealed from him and a wife should be completely healthy to lead a proper family life. The commission referred the husband for counselling and observed that diseases can occur to anyone and insisting women should be above it was detrimental.

Another case considered by the commission was that of a woman who was forced to resign from her post in a private finance establishment.