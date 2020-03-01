Oppn boycott of life event a cruelty to poor, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local self-government elections round the corner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition. He termed them cruel, insensitive and non-cooperative to the state’s development at a function held here to announce the completion of 2 lakh homes under the LIFE Mission. The Opposition’s boycott of some crucial government programmes is a ‘cruel challenge’ to the people, he said.

“Two persons are missing at this venue-Opposition leader (Ramesh Chennithala) and local MP (Shashi Tharoor). They announced their political decision to boycott this function. Why are they so cruel to the poor people assembled here?” asked the CM.

“When the entire state is rejoicing, they are like pouring earth in poor man’s gruel. How would they describe themselves as social workers if they can’t show unity for such a cause?” he asked.

He went on to refute the Opposition’s claims on the houses built under LIFE Mission. “Sure, they can stake a claim on a part of the 52,000-odd stalled house constructions which were completed under the Life Mission. But they have no claim over the rest,” he said. By boycotting the Loka Kerala Sabha, the Opposition ridiculed the non-resident Keralites, Pinarayi said. “With broken hearts, some NRKs recalled the hospitality with which they would receive the Opposition members on foreign tours,” he said.

Besides its non-cooperation for post-flood rehabilitation, the opposition leader boycotted the Ascend 2020 investment meet. “Normally, opposition leaders won’t skip such meetings. But he did. What a cruel mentality towards the state’s development,” he asked. He also recalled the Opposition’s reluctance to put up a united fight against the CAA. “Aren’t they people’s representatives? Don’t they have concern over the country’s future? Still, they have time left to join us. But I don’t expect wonder,” he said.

The chief minister said the Life Mission will start enrolling new beneficiaries after the completion of the present target of 4.5 lakh houses. Ministers A K Balan, A C Moideen, K Raju, Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor K Sreekumar and district panchayat member K Madhu attended the function held at Putharikandam maidan.