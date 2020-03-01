Home States Kerala

Oppn boycott of life event a cruelty to poor, says CM

With local self-government elections round the corner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan serving boiled milk to Omana at her housewarming on Saturday. The Chandran-Omana couple hailing from Enikkara in Thiruvananthapuram is among the 2 lakh beneficiaries of LIFE Mission housing and livelihood support programme

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan serving boiled milk to Omana at her housewarming on Saturday. The Chandran-Omana couple hailing from Enikkara in Thiruvananthapuram is among the 2 lakh beneficiaries of LIFE Mission housing and livelihood support programme. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local self-government elections round the corner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition. He termed them cruel, insensitive and non-cooperative to the state’s development at a function held here to announce the completion of 2 lakh homes under the LIFE Mission. The Opposition’s boycott of some crucial government programmes is a ‘cruel challenge’ to the people, he said. 

“Two persons are missing at this venue-Opposition leader (Ramesh Chennithala) and local MP (Shashi Tharoor). They announced their political decision to boycott this function. Why are they so cruel to the poor people assembled here?” asked the CM.

“When the entire state is rejoicing, they are like pouring earth in poor man’s gruel. How would they describe themselves as social workers if they can’t show unity for such a cause?” he asked. 

He went on to refute the Opposition’s claims on the houses built under LIFE Mission. “Sure, they can stake a claim on a part of the 52,000-odd stalled house constructions which were completed under the Life Mission. But they have no claim over the rest,” he said. By boycotting the Loka Kerala Sabha, the Opposition ridiculed the non-resident Keralites, Pinarayi said. “With broken hearts, some NRKs recalled the hospitality with which they would receive the Opposition members on foreign tours,” he said. 

Besides its non-cooperation for post-flood rehabilitation, the opposition leader boycotted the Ascend 2020 investment meet. “Normally, opposition leaders won’t skip such meetings. But he did. What a cruel mentality towards the state’s development,” he asked. He also recalled the Opposition’s reluctance to put up a united fight against the CAA. “Aren’t they people’s representatives? Don’t they have concern over the country’s future? Still, they have time left to join us. But I don’t expect wonder,” he said. 

The chief minister said the Life Mission will start enrolling new beneficiaries after the completion of the present target of 4.5 lakh houses. Ministers A K Balan, A C Moideen, K Raju, Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor K Sreekumar and district panchayat member K Madhu attended the function held at Putharikandam maidan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Life Mission
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp