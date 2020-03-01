Palarivattom flyover case : Kunju likely to be arraigned key accused 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance probing the Palarivattom flyover case is likely to take action against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, including arraigning him as key accused, after verifying his statements recorded on Saturday.

The questioning which started at 11am went on for three hours. The former minister reportedly told Vigilance that he had only exercised his duties as a minister in the flyover construction. A source in the know said Kunju did not give his statement in a clear manner and it has several contradictions with those given by the others allegedly involved in the case. Hence, the team will verify the statements again before taking further action within a week.

However, Kunju told reporters after the interrogation that he had done nothing wrong and his innocence will be proved. “ I am innocent in this case and will continue to cooperate with the investigation,” he said. On February 15, he was questioned and asked to appear before the team once again as the sleuths found discrepancies in the statements given by him and the PWD officials. Earlier, the vigilance team in Kochi had twice interrogated him and he had given contradictory statements. Following this, the former Vigilance team was replaced with a new team in Thiruvananthapuram. Kunju is under the scanner for reportedly allotting funds to the contractor above the permissible limit.