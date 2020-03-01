Home States Kerala

Tribunal orders builder to pay Rs 19.68 crore compensation

But it was found that there were mistakes in the design and DPR prepared by the company during the course of execution of the works.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arbitral tribunal has directed an international private construction company to pay Rs 19.68 crore as compensation to the state government for the failure in preparing design and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the work of certain roads in the state. The tribunal also directed the company to pay `Rs 18.34 lakh to the state as costs. This is for the first time in state’s history an award has been passed with the government as the claimant. 

Malaysia-based Wilbour Smith Ltd had obtained tender through international competitive bidding for preparation of DPR and design-specified routes in Kerala for the upgradation of roads to international standards. The contract was awarded for Rs 1.34 crore for the Ponkunnam-Thodupuzha, Thalassery-Valavupara, Pilathara-Pappinisseri and Kanhangad-Kasaragod roads, Tiruvalla bypass and state highway to Ponnani.

But it was found that there were mistakes in the design and DPR prepared by the company during the course of execution of the works. As a result, some of the works could not be completed. And in respect to the Ponkunnam-Thodupuzha Road, the state incurred additional costs. In that circumstance, the government approached the High Court seeking constitution of an arbitral tribunal to adjudicate on the losses incurred by the government. Finally, tribunal rendered an award directing to pay the amount of Rs 19,68,89,126 as compensation, in addition to Rs 18,34,378 as costs.

For the first time in state’s history, the arbitral tribunal has passed an award with the govt as the claimant

