1st volume of school textbooks will be distributed by April 15: CM Pinarayi

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handing over a set of textbooks to Srihari of School for Blind, Aluva, at a function at Kakkanad on Sunday as Education Minister C Raveendranath and Hibi Eden, MP, look on | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over three crore textbooks for the 2020-21 academic year have been printed and are ready for distribution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level distribution of textbooks at the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) at Kakkanad here.

“The textbooks are being published in three volumes. The first volume is ready for distribution. Another 3.3 lakh textbooks have been published in Arabi, Urdu, Tamil and Kannada,” said Pinarayi, who handed over books to Class IV student Srihari and Class V student Ashwini of School for Blind, Aluva, at the function.

Pinarayi said the aim was to finish the distribution of the first volume of the textbooks before April 15. “Textbooks of Classes I to VII will be distributed on the last day of the final examination while textbooks of Class X will be distributed the day the Class IX results are declared,” he said. Textbooks of Class VIII and IX will be distributed in April and May. “To streamline the distribution, the state has been divided into three zones and officials have been appointed to handle the distribution,” Pinarayi said. He said complaints of students waiting for a long time to get textbooks had become a thing of the past ever since KBPS took over the printing and publishing of school textbooks.  

“KBPS has been able to achieve the impossible when it comes to handling the publication of such a huge volume of school textbooks. This shows the importance of strengthening public sector companies,” Pinarayi said. Education Minister C Raveendranath said the state’s education sector had grown leaps and bounds in recent years.

“This has been recognised at the national level. The Niti Aayog’s Quality Index Report has awarded the state 82 points for the achievements made in the education sector,” he said. With the textbooks ready for distribution, classes won’t get delayed in the new academic year, he said.

