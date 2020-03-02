30 inmates of Puthujeevan hospital died in 8 years, ADM’s probe finds

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nearly 30 inmates of the Puthujeevan Trust Hospital for Psychological Medicine and De-addiction at Thrikkodithanam in Kottayam, which is in the eye of a storm following the death of three inmates in a week, have died in a span of eight years, it has come to light.

This was found in the primary examination of the hospital register, said Anil Oommen, additional district magistrate (ADM), Kottayam, who visited the hospital and collected evidence on Sunday on a direction from District Collector P K Sudheer Babu. Speaking after the visit, Oommen said every aspect of the case will be probed.

“The hospital started functioning in 2012 as per records and around 30 deaths have been marked in their register since then. These deaths might include suicide and natural ones. The reason for these deaths can be ascertained only through a detailed inquiry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja has already entrusted the Health Secretary with conducting a detailed inquiry into all aspects of the development.

Since local residents had raised complaints about the pollution being caused by the hospital, Oommen also recorded their statements. The ADM also found a dispute between the hospital management and Payippad grama panchayat over the licence for the functioning of the institution. “Since the hospital is functioning in a land-filled area, the panchayat didn’t issue it the licence and the dispute is now under the consideration of the court,” he said. Oommen said he would submit his report to the collector in two days.

While one woman and two men died between February 23 and 29 with almost similar symptoms, six inmates are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. According to

hospital sources, their condition is stable.