Calicut University​ wants affidavits against use of intoxicants

By IANS

KOZHIKODE: In an unusual order from Calicut University, in the new academic year (2020-21) students and parents will have to give an affidavit that they do not use liquor or cigarettes.

Only if they do that, will they be admitted to any of the colleges under the Calicut University.

This order came out on February 27.

But soon the Calicut University authorities clarified that this was applicable only to students who seek admission and the parents will have to give an affidavit, that in case the student is later found using any of these intoxicants, they will agree to the action taken by the college authorities.