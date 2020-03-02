Expats’ summer vacation plans run into COVID-19

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you are an NRI and have plans to visit Kerala or take your family to your immigrant country for the upcoming summer vacation, it would be ideal to rethink your travel plans. Amid the looming threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the chances of being quarantined either here or the host country are high. A senior officer in the Health department said the state government is preparing to face such a situation, and considering the prevailing and evolving scenario, chances are high for NRIs or their families to get stuck either here or the host countries.

Situation is not alarming at present, but there is all likelihood of it worsening towards the end of March. Normally in the summer season, there is steady traffic between cities in West Asia and Kerala, with Keralites employed there either coming to the state on leave or taking their families to these cities. “If the situation worsens, the state will have to quarantine people coming from the affected countries in West Asia or they will have to face problems while returning to the immigrant country after the leave,” said the officer.

Since West Asia employs lakhs of Keralite immigrants, home quarantine is the only solution. Further, as the families and close relatives of the affected person would be the first to face the risk of contracting the virus, the department suggests avoiding holidaying this summer, he said.

According to the Office of Health Minister K K Shailaja, the people who come from the affected countries with fever are being quarantined. But certainly, the department will have to take measures like large-scale quarantining if the situation worsens in West Asia, it said. State nodal officer for Public Health Emergencies Dr Amar Fettle said, even now, the people coming from affected countries are advised to avoid public gathering, appearing and travelling for a certain period. “It would be ideal to avoid holidaying, be it in Kerala or the immigrant country, during the upcoming summer vacation,” he said.

Jithu U, an immigrant worker in Kuwait, said, “I was planning to visit home by the first week of April and had booked a ticket earlier. But I am a bit apprehensive about travelling now as I am not sure if I would get stuck anywhere — either in Kerala or Kuwait. A delay in reporting back for duty will also prove costly for us due to the economic crisis in West Asia,” he said.

Countries wary

Outside China, COVID-19 confirmed in 53 countries

Among West Asian countries, which employ around 30 lakh Keralites, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Iraq, Oman and Lebanon have started quarantining suspected carriers

Saudi Arabia on Thursday indefinitely suspended visas for Umrah pilgrimage as fears of a pandemic deepen

Control room activities stopped

T’Puram: The office of World Health Organisation India said as the situation in Kerala has stabilised, contact tracing, isolation and response activities have been scaled down. It also said the state has stopped the control room activities and handed over surveillance and response to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Meanwhile, department officials said that extensive awareness and communication activities will continue as before to build awareness.

In Kochi, 9 more in observation list

Kochi: The Ernakulam district administration said nine more people have been added to the observation list for coronavirus on Sunday. Seven are being home quarantined and two have been kept under observation at hospitals — one at the isolation ward of Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and another at a private hospital. A total of 47 have been home quarantined in the district. Meanwhile, one was sent home after his blood samples tested negative.