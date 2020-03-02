Kerala health department to carry out study on psychological impact of quarantine

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health department is giving shape to a programme for studying the psychological impact of people who had to undergo quarantine as part of containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The study holds significance as Kerala is the only state in the country that mandates 28 days of strict home isolation for those who arrive from COVID-19 notified places. At the national level, only 14 days of isolation is being followed. The study will examine psychological effects, including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion and anger, among those who get quarantined. Close to 3,500 people had undergone home isolation for 28 days in the state.

The State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC), a technical support unit of the department, will carry out the study.“Quarantine is the most common strategy to deal with a disease outbreak. But studies also show that longer durations might result in post-traumatic stress, anxiety, uncertainty and stigmatisation,” said a health official. “A slew of studies are being planned. The study on the psychological effects of quarantine is under consideration,” said Dr K S Shinu, executive director, SHSRC.

It has previously been found that there is a high prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress and disorder among the quarantined. An international study conducted among those who get quarantined in the wake of severe acute respiratory syndrome shows emotional disturbance, depression, stress, irritability, etc.

Cases of alcohol abuse, avoidance behaviours, including avoiding people who cough or sneeze, and keeping away from enclosed places have been reported. In some other cases, quarantine resulted in many months’ delay to return to normalcy. However, it may be noted that a mechanism is already in place to provide psychological support to quarantined people and their families.

‘Stigma a common issue’

“The most common issue that we identified among those who get quarantined is stigma. This is followed by stress and anxiety,” said Dr Kiran P S, mental health officer. As per a study published in international medical journal ‘The Lancet,’ the mental impact of quarantine can be long-lasting and should be studied thoroughly.