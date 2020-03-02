Home States Kerala

Kerala health department to carry out study on psychological impact of quarantine

The State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC), a technical support unit of the department, will carry out the study.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health department is giving shape to a programme for studying the psychological impact of people who had to undergo quarantine as part of containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The study holds significance as Kerala is the only state in the country that mandates 28 days of strict home isolation for those who arrive from COVID-19 notified places. At the national level, only 14 days of isolation is being followed. The study will examine psychological effects, including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion and anger, among those who get quarantined. Close to 3,500 people had undergone home isolation for 28 days in the state.

The State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC), a technical support unit of the department, will carry out the study.“Quarantine is the most common strategy to deal with a disease outbreak. But studies also show that longer durations might result in post-traumatic stress, anxiety, uncertainty and stigmatisation,” said a health official. “A slew of studies are being planned. The study on the psychological effects of quarantine is under consideration,” said Dr K S Shinu, executive director, SHSRC.

It has previously been found that there is a high prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress and disorder among the quarantined. An international study conducted among those who get quarantined in the wake of severe acute respiratory syndrome shows emotional disturbance, depression, stress, irritability,  etc.

Cases of alcohol abuse, avoidance behaviours, including avoiding people who cough or sneeze, and keeping away from enclosed places have been reported. In some other cases, quarantine resulted in many months’ delay to return to normalcy. However, it may be noted that a mechanism is already in place to provide psychological support to quarantined people and their families.

‘Stigma a common issue’
“The most common issue that we identified among those who get quarantined is stigma. This is followed by stress and anxiety,” said Dr Kiran P S, mental health officer. As per a study published in international medical journal ‘The Lancet,’ the mental impact of quarantine can be long-lasting and should be studied thoroughly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp