Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects CBI probe over CAG report on missing ammunition

It was the first response from the CM ever since the CAG report levelled damaging allegations against the police department under him, on February 12.

Published: 02nd March 2020

Pinarayi Vijayan with Loknath Behera

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with state police chief Loknath Behera. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused opposition parties demand for a CBI inquiry into the allegations raised in CAG report against the police department.

He said the ammunition had been missing since the time of UDF government and it was a serious issue.

"Crime Branch has started an enquiry into the missing of ammunition. Further steps will be taken based on the enquiry report," said Chief Minister. 

According to him, the Public Accounts Committee would examine the CAG report as per the norms.

The Chief Minister made the statement at the 19th session of the 14th assembly. It was also the first response from Chief Minister ever since the CAG report levelled damaging allegations against the police department under him, on February 12. He had taken a stand that he would respond on the report only in the assembly.

The Opposition came prepared with the intention of cornering the government. They placed banners and demanded a CBI enquiry into various charges levelled against the department ranging from the diversion of funds to controversial purchases. But the government gave backing to State Police Chief Loknath Behera who was singled out in the CAG report.

The Chief Minister criticised the UDF government for the cover-up on the ammunition missing case of 2015, for which a three-member committee has been formed. He was critical of the publicising CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly. 

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled the performance audit on the general and social sector before the assembly on February 12.

