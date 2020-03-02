Man booked for sexually harassing woman on moving KSRTC bus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thamarassery police have launched a hunt to nab a 32-year-old man who allegedly tried to sexually abuse a woman on board a moving KSRTC bus. A case was registered by the police in this regard on Sunday. Officers said the incident had occurred onboard a bus proceeding towards Mananthavady from Kozhikode around 5.30am on February 27, just as it was approaching Thamarassery.

According to the complaint, the man seated behind the woman touched her inappropriately, and later got down at Thamarassery. Though the woman had sought help from the conductor at the time, the bus crew did not take any action against the culprit, the complaint said.

The woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram lodged a complaint at the Vythiri station the following morning. Since the incident had occurred within the Thamarassery police station limits, the complaint was handed over to Thamarassery police for investigation. According to the police, CCTV footage have been collected from KSRTC bus stations and efforts are on to track down the culprit.