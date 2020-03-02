Home States Kerala

Man charred to death as bus catches fire in Idukki

Rajan, who was working as the cleaner of the private bus was sleeping inside the bus, which was parked near a petrol bunk in Kumily town.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

With the help of workers, the firefighters doused the flames before it spread to the petrol bunk, and averted a tragedy. 

With the help of workers, the firefighters doused the flames before it spread to the petrol bunk, and averted a tragedy. 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A man was charred to death as the bus in which he was sleeping in caught fire in Kumily near here in the wee hours of Monday. 

Rajan, who was working as the cleaner of the private bus was sleeping inside the bus, which was parked near a petrol bunk in Kumily town.

As per the eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 2 am on Monday. Rajan, the deceased, is a native of Uppukulam in Idukki. The private bus was operating regular service on the Kottayam - Kumily route.

Workers of the other buses said that they thought Rajan might have gone home after duty.

When the bus was ablaze, workers sleeping in the vehicles parked nearby alerted the fire force. With their help, the firefighters doused the flames before it spread to the petrol bunk, and averted a tragedy. 

However, nobody was aware that Rajan was sleeping in the ill-fated bus.

Thee rescue workers spotted Rajan's charred body only after the fire was doused.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the bus caught fire due to a short circuit. The investigation is on. Rajan's body has been shifted to a hospital in Kumily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Idukki fire Idukki bus fire
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp