Home States Kerala

Kerala man’s death not due to coronavirus, clarifies KK Shailaja

According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the National Institute of Virology-Pune had tested the man’s samples and ruled out the possibility of death due to COVID-19.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala health minister, K K shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting concerns to rest, the state Health department on Sunday confirmed that the 36-year-old man had died at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital as a result of respiratory infection and diabetes-related complications, and not due to COVID-19.

According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, the National Institute of Virology-Pune had tested the man’s samples and ruled out the possibility of death due to COVID-19. The deceased, who had arrived from Malaysia on Thursday, breathed his last on Saturday while under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the hospital. As the man arrived at the Kochi airport with symptoms similar to that of COVID-19, he has shifted to the hospital straight away. Considering the severity of his condition, he was provided ventilator support.

“This was his second sample that was being tested. The first sample sent to NIV Alappuzha had also tested negative for the virus,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergency of International Concern, said the hospital had been instructed to release the body. “The department has advised cremation. Also, the Kannur District Medical Officer has been asked to follow standard precautions while handling and cremating the body,” said Amar. He confirmed that the death was indeed due to respiratory infection and diabetes-related complications.

As per the daily status report prepared by the COVID-19 Virus Control and Prevention State Cell, 206 people in the state are under surveillance. Of them, 193 are in house quarantine and 13 are admitted to isolation wards at various hospitals with suspected symptoms.

Body to be cremated
Kochi: The body of the 36-year-old man will now be handed over to family members for conducting funeral rites and cremating the body. “We were awaiting test results from NIV, Pune, and since they have come out negative, we have decided to hand over the body to his family. We had also conmducted tests for other viral infections including H1N1, and all of them were negative,” said Dr Peter P Vazhayil, MCH Superintendent. According to family sources, the body will be taken home on Monday morning. It will be kept at the Navshakthi Club in Vellur for the public to pay homage, before being cremated at the Palathara crematorium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak KK Shailaja
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp