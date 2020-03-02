Kerala man’s death not due to coronavirus, clarifies KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting concerns to rest, the state Health department on Sunday confirmed that the 36-year-old man had died at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital as a result of respiratory infection and diabetes-related complications, and not due to COVID-19.

According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, the National Institute of Virology-Pune had tested the man’s samples and ruled out the possibility of death due to COVID-19. The deceased, who had arrived from Malaysia on Thursday, breathed his last on Saturday while under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the hospital. As the man arrived at the Kochi airport with symptoms similar to that of COVID-19, he has shifted to the hospital straight away. Considering the severity of his condition, he was provided ventilator support.

“This was his second sample that was being tested. The first sample sent to NIV Alappuzha had also tested negative for the virus,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergency of International Concern, said the hospital had been instructed to release the body. “The department has advised cremation. Also, the Kannur District Medical Officer has been asked to follow standard precautions while handling and cremating the body,” said Amar. He confirmed that the death was indeed due to respiratory infection and diabetes-related complications.

As per the daily status report prepared by the COVID-19 Virus Control and Prevention State Cell, 206 people in the state are under surveillance. Of them, 193 are in house quarantine and 13 are admitted to isolation wards at various hospitals with suspected symptoms.

Body to be cremated

Kochi: The body of the 36-year-old man will now be handed over to family members for conducting funeral rites and cremating the body. “We were awaiting test results from NIV, Pune, and since they have come out negative, we have decided to hand over the body to his family. We had also conmducted tests for other viral infections including H1N1, and all of them were negative,” said Dr Peter P Vazhayil, MCH Superintendent. According to family sources, the body will be taken home on Monday morning. It will be kept at the Navshakthi Club in Vellur for the public to pay homage, before being cremated at the Palathara crematorium.