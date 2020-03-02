No food, no water! 60 Keralite fishers stuck in Iran amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 60 fishermen from the state are stranded in Iran, which has shut down its airports after recording the second-highest number of casualties after China due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The fishers, mainly from Vizhinjam, Pozhiyoor, Mariyanadu and Anchuthengu, along with 350 others from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat had left for Tehran four months ago on fisherman visa. Their plight came to light after some of them shared videos of their living condition with their relatives over phone. In one of them, the fishers are seen complaining that 23 persons have been crammed into a small room without proper food and water for the past three days. They are lodged in the coastal area of Asaluyeh in Bushehr province.

“Six hundred fishermen from various parts of India are stranded in this region alone. All have been asked not to step out of the room even,” said Arul Das, one of the fishermen. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asking him to intervene immediately. “Our embassy in Tehran is assessing the situation and is in touch with local authorities,” tweeted Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan. He said the embassy can be contacted Ph: +98-9128109115 or at indiahelplinetehran@gmail.com.